Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

