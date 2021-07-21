Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

