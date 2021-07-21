Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ENLV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 47,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,518. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $267,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.