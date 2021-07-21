Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

