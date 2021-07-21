Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Entegris stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

