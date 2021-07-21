Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SYTE opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17. Enterprise Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
About Enterprise Diversified
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.