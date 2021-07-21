Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,301 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 141,077 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

