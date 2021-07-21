Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

