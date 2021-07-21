ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 814 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLUS opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

