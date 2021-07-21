Equifax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,078 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,418% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Equifax stock opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

