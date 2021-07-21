Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $864.48.

Equinix stock traded down $15.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $816.95. 1,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,951. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $785.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

