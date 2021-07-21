Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$34.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

30429 (TNT.TO) Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.