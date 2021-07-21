Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Solar, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $82.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

