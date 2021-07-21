Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

