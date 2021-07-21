Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.26% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. 6,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,085. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

