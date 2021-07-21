Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMBL. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 160,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,525. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $192.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.