Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to expand its operations through acquisitions, organic means and benefits from the increasing customer base. Planned investment is also assisting the company to expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure. Consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to increase dividend rate. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. It has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, similar to other utilities, the company’s performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

WTRG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,187. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

