Ethereum Gold Achieves Market Cap of $314,580.78 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $314,580.78 and $118.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.36 or 0.00789099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

