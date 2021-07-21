Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.32. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

