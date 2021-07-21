Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $$12.10 during trading on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

