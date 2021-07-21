Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

FA stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $189,082.31. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $81,330,913.87. Insiders have sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 in the last ninety days.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

