Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

