Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $194.36 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.