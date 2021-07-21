Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

DVY stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

