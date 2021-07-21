Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

IWD opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

