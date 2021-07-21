Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 132.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,824,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,352 shares of company stock worth $4,586,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

JBL stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

