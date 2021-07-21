Experian’s (EXPGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $43.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

