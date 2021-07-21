Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3812 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EXETF opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

EXETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

