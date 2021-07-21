Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 14,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 153,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

