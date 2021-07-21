F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

FNB opened at $11.35 on Monday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

