F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in F5 Networks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

