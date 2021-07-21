Factom One Day Volume Reaches $16,639.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $16,639.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00099212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00139404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,610.81 or 0.99826888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,834,287 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

