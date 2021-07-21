Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. Fanuc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $28.50.
Fanuc Company Profile
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
