Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 570 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,168 shares of company stock worth $37,627,054. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.63. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,828. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

