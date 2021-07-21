Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,431,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,169,000 after buying an additional 85,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,147,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 438,810 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,487,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 186,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold 283,095 shares of company stock worth $16,351,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.