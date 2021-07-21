Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,740,000 after acquiring an additional 383,967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after acquiring an additional 905,502 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 404,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,158,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

