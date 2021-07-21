Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.82. 67,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.34 and a 12 month high of $287.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.27.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

