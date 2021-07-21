Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 410,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,699,458. The company has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

