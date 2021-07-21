FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $52,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.48. 24,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $163.44 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

