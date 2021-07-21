Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,179 ($28.47).

LON FEVR traded down GBX 14.54 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,258.46 ($29.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,408. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 63.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,558.26. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

