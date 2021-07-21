Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.70 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.07.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.