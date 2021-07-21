Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.21. Finning International shares last traded at C$31.14, with a volume of 262,152 shares.

FTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.17144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

