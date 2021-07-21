Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 584,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000.

PLMIU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,855. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

