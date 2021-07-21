Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $7,343,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,408,000.

NASDAQ:PTIC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 536,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

