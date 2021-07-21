Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $43.46 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,481 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 1.7% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $43,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.89. 14,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,148. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

