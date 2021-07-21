Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $89.67 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $89,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,511. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,665 shares of company stock worth $7,778,670. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

