Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $10 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 984,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $45,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $25,689,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $20,300,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,387,000.

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 6,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

