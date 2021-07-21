Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 9.47% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INKA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

INKA remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,941. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

