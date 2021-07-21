Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $15.27 Million Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,268,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000.

ACAHU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,437. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

