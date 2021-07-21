Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $4.96 Million Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,090. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

